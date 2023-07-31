Police identify man wanted for killing a 4-year-old boy in Hyde Park hit-and-run crash

Boston Police released the identity of the man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy earlier this month.

Olguens Joseph is wanted on a warrant out of West Roxbury District Court for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury & death, and operation of an unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a child struck by a vehicle on July 18 in the area of 165 Wood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and found a 4-year-old boy, identified by family as Ivan Pierre, with serious injuries.

Pierre was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police noted that an off-duty Boston firefighter rendered first aid to the child at the scene.

A witness said that the child and his mother were walking across the street when Joseph’s seeding car approached them, struck the child, and continued without stopping.

Just last week, Boston police detectives described the suspected car that Joseph was driving as a 2016-2022 Chevrolet Spark grey in color and was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

