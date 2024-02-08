Police identify man whose body was found along NC highway

A man who was found dead along U.S. 321 Northbound has been identified by Gaston County Police.

Glen A. Miller, 56, originally from Ohio, was identified by the police in a press release published Wednesday.

On Tuesday, shortly after 4 p.m., police said they discovered a man along the highway near Ratchford Drive, north of Dallas. The man was later identified as Miller.

The release said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.