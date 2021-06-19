Police identify man whose body parts were found in two locations in Minneapolis

Remains found at two adjacent locations in Minneapolis were identified as belonging to 36-year-old local Adam Richard Johnson.

It's still not clear how Johnson died, but Minneapolis police are investigating the death as a homicide and called his death "tragic" in a statement Saturday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office helped investigators identify the victim, police said.

Authorities believe it's an isolated act of violence.

"There’s zero reason for us to believe that this is any pattern," Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said at a news conference Friday night.

Hennepin County Sheriff Jail records show someone with Johnson's name and age had been behind bars at least three times since May 1. The most recent record shows he was released June 10 after being arrested the previous day on charges of fleeing police, obstructing an officer and disturbing the peace.

On May 22, Johnson was arrested after allegedly throwing or transferring "body fluid or feces" upon a transit operator, according to the jail records. And on May 1, Johnson was arrested by the Metro Transit Police Department on charges of allegedly causing "intentional damage" and disorderly conduct.

The first discovery of body parts was reported just before 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday. As officers were investigating, a second report of body parts only about two blocks away was fielded, according to a Minneapolis police statement.

Authorities believe there are more body parts missing.

Elder on Friday described the crime scenes as "disturbing."

Police were hoping tips from the public would help them crack the case.