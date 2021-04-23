Police identify man whose decapitated head was found in St. Petersburg last year

ST. PETERSBURG — Police on Friday released the name of the man whose decapitated head was found along a southern St. Petersburg road last year.

The head of 80-year-old Donald Edward Coston was found by a jogger on July 7 near the sidewalk on 38th Avenue S, west of 31st Street S. Coston was born in 1939 and would have turned 81 days later on July 24, according to St. Petersburg police.

Police released no information about how Coston, a St. Petersburg resident, died or how his head wound up there.

“The investigation into Mr. Coston’s death is ongoing, as we have little information about the last few days of his life,” police said in a news release. “We strongly encourage anyone with details on his whereabouts in early July 2020 to contact us at 727-893-4823.”

Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the letters “SPPD” and tip information to TIP-411.