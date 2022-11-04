Mesa Police Department.

Police identified a married couple who were killed in a shooting in Mesa on Tuesday night.

According to a police statement, Mesa police officers responded to the area of Main Street and Power Road on Tuesday night about 11:18 p.m. Multiple calls were received by police about shots being fired at an apartment complex in the area, according to the statement.

Upon arrival, officers located two people outside of an apartment underneath a stairwell. Mesa police identified them as Ronnie and Natishia Lazalde.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds, according to the police statement.

Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. Natishia Lazalde, 41, was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, where she died Wednesday morning.

According to Mesa police, detectives believe it was an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police identify married couple killed in Mesa shooting