Police identify McDonald’s employee accused of shooting manager outside busy restaurant

Atlanta Police have identified the McDonald’s employee they say shot a manager outside a restaurant.

Arrest warrants are out for Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Atlanta Police have not yet released an image of Jean-Pierre.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators believe Jean-Pierre shot his manager during an argument on Friday. Atlanta Police say the manager was involved in a dispute with the employee earlier in the day and the employee was asked to leave. Investigators say he later returned, confronted the manager, and shot her.

Sunshine and Sunrise McDonald’s owns the franchise location. Chief People Officer Colnith Brown identified the manager as Elizabeth Williams. He says she is currently at Grady Memorial Hospital and was “doing ok, the last I heard.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown described Williams as an “amazing leader” and “very loved by her team and the community.”

Brown said Williams and Jean-Pierre seemed to have a good relationship before the shooting. Brown said Williams had just returned a load of laundry she had washed for him.

Atlanta Police ask anyone with information on Christopher Jean-Pierre’s whereabouts to contact 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: