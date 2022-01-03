Police identify Montgomery's first two homicide victims of 2022

Two men killed New Year's Day, marking the first homicides of 2022, have been identified.

Christopher Sankey, 34, and Daniel Jackson, 31, were mortally wounded in separate shootings on the holiday. Their deaths were amid a total of six shootings during the weekend, according to police.

The gunfire began shortly after midnight and the first person was injured about 12:30 a.m.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers were called to the 3300 block of Narrow Lane Road in reference to a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The next call came about 2 a.m. when a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 1600 block of E. Shirley Lane. Thirty minutes later, police responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive and found another man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Coleman said.

Come 5 a.m., officers and medics were attending to another gunshot victim, a man in the 1400 block of Pheasant Drive.

Sankey was the first killed Saturday.

Police responded to Mobile Road near Beecher Street at 3:11 p.m. and found Sankey dead of a gunshot wound.

CrimeStoppers released images of a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. In the images, the man is carrying a rifle.

Hours later, Jackson was shot dead in the 3800 block of South Court Street about 10 p.m. Saturday.

No arrests have been made in the homicide investigations. Anyone with information regarding the death of either man, or the identification of those wanted in questioning in connection with the death of Sankey are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

