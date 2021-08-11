Police identify murder victim

Aug. 11—ASHTABULA — Police have identified the victim of last Thursday night's fatal beating.

Jacqueline Padan Flores, 41, died at a hospital after police say she was severely beaten by her boyfriend, Michael Anibal Ramirez Cuevas, 24, in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue.

Cuevas was arrested early Friday morning.

He made his first appearance in Municipal Court on Monday afternoon, where he entered 'no plea' to charges of murder and felonious assault, court officials said.

He was found indigent and asked for a public defender to take his case. His preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Friday in Municipal Court.

Judge Laura DiGiacomo set bail at $750,000 cash, surety or property, records show.

When police initially responded to a call for an assault late Thursday, they found the woman unconscious and "in very bad shape," Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has said.

The victim's name was not immediately made public until her relatives could be notified, Stell said.

Flores was transported to an area hospital, where she died over the weekend from her injuries, Stell said.

Cuevas is being held in the city jail at the Justice Center.