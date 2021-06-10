Police identify murder victims in Snydertown; suspect in custody

Jun. 10—Three people were murdered Wednesday inside a home in Snydertown, according to state police at Stonington.

Investigators apprehended an unidentified suspect who is currently held at Northumberland County Jail and will be arraigned later today, Trooper Josiah Reiner wrote in a press release.

Police identified the victims as Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and an unidentified 17-year-old male. They were killed between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday at 3425 Snydertown Road, police said.

Multiple state troopers were observed outside the home Wednesday evening. Police also converged 8 miles away near the boat ramp as well as Haven Ministry Center on South Front Street in Sunbury. One man was taken into custody about 8:15 p.m. outside the homeless shelter.

Troopers did not provide any further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.