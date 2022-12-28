Police identify officer who shot, killed Evansville man

EVANSVILLE – Evansville police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month after a 911 hangup.

Officer Kyle Campbell was identified as the person who fatally shot 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros in the 1300 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 16.

In body camera footage, Campbell and another, unidentified officer say they believe Cisneros was in the midst of a mental health "episode" at the time of the shooting. The footage also shows Cisneros holding a knife.

Cisneros lived-streamed the leadup to the shooting on his Facebook page.

A screenshot of officer-worn body camera footage released by the Evansville Police Department depicting an officer-involved shooting that occurred just after 10:40 a.m. Dec. 16, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue.

According to a news release from EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray, Campbell has been with EPD for more than 10 years and is reportedly trained in crisis intervention.

The incident began when Cisneros called 911. In the call obtained by the Courier & Press, dispatchers struggle to understand Cisneros, who speaks mostly in Spanish. At one point, the dispatcher believed he cryptically said "they are killing people."

"He’s talking about people who aren’t here. I think he might be schizophrenic, having some kind of episode," the first officer says when another officer arrives about five minutes into the first video.

The body camera footage shows officers struggling to communicate with Cisneros as he sits in a chair in a darkened room. Despite the language barrier, EPD never requested a translator, according to the shooting's dispatch run card.

In the footage, the first responding officer asks Cisneros to put a knife down multiple times. While Cisneros' voice is calm, he repeatedly claims people are trying to kill him.

Cisneros eventually rises from his chair. About one second later, Cisneros appears to stand up, and the second officer discharges his Taser – causing the man to yell in pain, shake violently, and move into the corner of the room.

The officer who fired the Taser then approaches Cisneros, who moves erratically on the floor. While the Taser appears to still be dispensing an electrical charge, Cisneros continues to move erratically while holding a blanket police previously said he used to conceal the knife.

Seconds later, an officer is heard firing multiple shots and Cisneros drops to the floor. In the video, EPD pixelates video of Cisneros to obscure the blood.

In the initial release on the shooting, EPD claimed Cisneros "lunged" at officers.

Gray said Campbell has worked as a detective, been a member of the EPD SWAT team, and is trained as a sniper. He was put on leave after the shooting, which is standard procedure for EPD.

Reporters Sarah Loesch and Houston Harwood contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police identify officer who shot, killed Evansville man