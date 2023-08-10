Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting near Boise State University last week

The Boise Police Department has identified the two officers involved in the shooting death of 54-year-old man near Boise State University last week.

Cpl. Andrew Johnson, a 23-year veteran of the force, and Officer Garrett Miller, who joined the department in 2021, fired their guns in the shooting of Boise resident Christian Johnson last Thursday in the parking lot of a Boise apartment complex. Police said Johnson charged the officers with several weapons, including a “sharp” or “hitched” weapon.

Boise police said they received a call at around 10:55 a.m. from Christian Johnson asking for assistance at the Morrison Park Apartments, where he lived. Police initially spoke to Johnson while he was on his balcony and officers were in the parking lot; Johnson then came downstairs and, Police Chief Ron Winegar said last week, charged at the officers.

Neither of the officers was injured, and Christian Johnson died at the scene, Winegar said.

The Meridian Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation of the shooting. It was the Boise Police Department’s sixth shooting this year, four of which have resulted in fatalities.

There have been at least eight police shootings in the Treasure Valley this year. Garden City Police Department officers fired multiple shots Wednesday morning after they heard and saw gunshots coming from inside a home. No one was injured, and an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested.