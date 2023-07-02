Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in earlier crash in Newburyport

Police on Sunday identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Newburyport last weekend.

Mercy Kimani, 41, of Newburyport, was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Saturday, June 24 in the area of Port Plaza, police said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mercy and all those involved in the handling of such a tragic incident,” said Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Next of kin have been notified, police said.

The ongoing investigation into Kimani’s death is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the Newburyport Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

