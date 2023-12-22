Police identify person injured in Friday morning shooting in south Lubbock

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting in south Lubbock early Friday morning that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to LPD, officers received multiple calls reporting shots fired at 3:49 a.m. in the 4400 block of 82nd Streetat an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle in the South Kingsgate parking lot — across the street from the original incident — where they found a driver and 20-year-old Joe Palomo in a vehicle.

Palomo was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the two were in the vehicle when the shots were fired by suspects who have not been publicly identified.

The suspects were not located. Police did not immediately release a description of the suspects or what prompted the violence.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID person injured in Friday morning shooting in south Lubbock