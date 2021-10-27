Police identify person of interest in Portsmouth homicide

Portsmouth police have identified a person of interest in a homicide last month in Portsmouth.

On Sept. 30, officers responded to the 2900 block of Elm Avenue where they discovered a 17-year-old with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity as they continue to investigate.

Officers are looking for Obie Lewis Holloway III, 19, in relation to this incident. Holloway has four misdemeanor warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Portsmouth’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com