Police identify 'person of interest' in Sand Lake homicide investigation

Jul. 8—A man was found dead outside a South Anchorage business Tuesday evening, and police have questioned a "person of interest" in what has since been classified as a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of West Dimond Boulevard at 3:42 p.m., police said. They "made observations that warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death," and police said on Wednesday that the death was being considered a homicide.

A spokeswoman for the police department did not answer questions Friday about the investigation, including if the man had visible wounds when police arrived or how the "person of interest" had been identified.

No charges had been filed by Friday morning. The victim will be publicly identified once his next of kin have been notified, police said.

It was the second homicide in Sand Lake this week. Police found an injured man walking near West 88th Avenue and Molanary Drive on Sunday evening. He died from his wounds, and police classified the death as a homicide. No arrests had been made in the case by Friday.

Eighteen people have died by homicide in Anchorage this year so far.