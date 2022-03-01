Police identify person killed in Saturday night shooting

Montgomery police have identified the person killed in a shooting Saturday night.

Marion Woodward, 31, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at a location in the 900 block of West South Boulevard, said Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department.

It's the city's 11th homicide for the year.

Officers and fire medics responded and found Woodward had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, she said.

No other information was released by MPD.

