Police identify person killed in West Anchorage shooting Saturday as 21-year-old man

Nov. 27—A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday in West Anchorage that also injured two others, Anchorage police said in an update Monday.

Police have said officers found a man dead in a home with gunshot wounds to his upper body when they responded just before 4 a.m. to the 3400 block of Greenland Drive. The area is west of Minnesota Drive between Benson Boulevard and Spenard Road in the Spenard neighborhood.

The Anchorage Police Department on Monday identified the man who died in the shootings as Jaivion Hawkins. Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said Hawkins had a driver's license issued out of Georgia.

Police on Saturday said a second man found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his upper body was taken to a hospital with injuries they described as life-threatening. A third man shot in the lower body went to a hospital on his own with injuries described as not life-threatening, they said.

An update on the condition of the other people described as victims was not immediately available.

Oistad in an email Monday said police were "not releasing any more details as of now" in response to questions including whether any suspects had been questioned or whether the shootings were carried by one or more people.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance video, to call dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).