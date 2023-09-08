Police identify Pleasant Grove woman found dead at waterfall

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigates after a woman’s body was found at the base of Battle Creek Falls in Utah County on Sept. 1. | Mark Wetzel, KSL-TV

Police identified on Thursday the woman whose body was found near Battle Creek Falls last week.

Hikers discovered the woman's body at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the base of the popular hiking spot in Pleasant Grove.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the woman is Lela Anne Wooley, 23, of Pleasant Grove. The Utah Medical Examiner's Office listed the preliminary cause of death as blunt force trauma, but the case remains active because what led to the death is still unclear, the sheriff's office said.