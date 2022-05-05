Police identify potential person of interest in unsolved East Point homicide

East Point police released a photo late Wednesday night of a man they call a “person of interest” in an unsolved February homicide.

Investigators said they want to speak with Jamarcus McCrary about the incident which they believe happened late on Feb. 11 or early in the morning on Feb. 12.

That night is when police said they responded to a person down call at 2200 Ben Hill Road. When officers arrived, the found a 16-year-old female dead. They said the teen died from “blunt force trauma.” At the time, they did not know the identity of the victim.

Channel 2 Action News has followed this investigation closely. On March 9, they identified another possible “person of interest.” Police said they interviewed a young lady about the incident but not have any involvement in the incident or know the teenager involved.

On April 1, police said they got a call from a parent who believed the 16-year-old may have been their child. Police did not identify the family or the teenage victim, but were able to confirm the relationship.

East Point police are still trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the death of the 16-year-old girl.

They are asking anyone who can help them find McCrary to call them at 404-559-6300 or email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org. You can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (5784) or at the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous, and if their information leads to an arrest or indictment, they could be eligible for a reward.

