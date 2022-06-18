Police: Can you identify this purse-snatching suspect who flung a woman to the ground?

Seattle police are asking for help in identifying a purse-snatching suspect who flung a woman to the ground while robbing her late last month near the Space Needle.

Police said the man parked a black Toyota Camry with Washington license plate BZY9289 in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue North just after 8 a.m.

The man got out of the car, approached a woman, grabbed her purse and threw her to the ground after a 12-second struggle, law enforcement said.

The man ran back to the Camry and drove off.

Police said they are looking for a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium build. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has short black hair. He was wearing a black shirt with red, white and gold graphics. He also had on khaki or tan sweatpants with a maroon patch on the right knee, a black patch on the left knee and gray shoes.

Police are looking to speak with the registered owner of the Camry and believe she was not present during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery is asked to call 206-684-5535.