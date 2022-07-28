Police identify Salem woman found fatally shot in vehicle on Portland Road

Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
Developing story.
Developing story.

Salem Police have identified the woman found fatally shot in a vehicle off Portland Road last week as 42-year-old Marcie Ann Harris.

The woman was found dead in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Portland Road NE on July 21.

Police have determined the woman died as a result of gun violence and are investigating it as a homicide. Next of kin have been notified.

Police were sent last week to the area for a welfare check. Detectives from Salem Police's criminal investigation team were called to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police identify Salem woman found shot in vehicle on Portland Road

Recommended Stories