Police identify Santa Fe man killed in early morning gunfire

Jun. 19—A Santa Fe man died early Monday morning and a woman was wounded by gunfire in an incident that erupted at a mobile home park on Camino Alhambra, off Governor Miles Road.

Santa Fe police said Raul Rene Montejano Jr., 27, died after he was struck by gunfire. He leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

Officers responding to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. Monday found him "unconscious in the arms of a woman crying and yelling for him to wake up," and he died at the scene, police said in a news release.

According to the statement, a woman had called 911 and told dispatchers her mother had been shot and another person had died.

The department did not release the name of the 56-year-old woman who was injured in the shooting. "Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took over care," the news release said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police have not yet named a suspected shooter in the killing, but Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said officers were investigating leads and pursuing a warrant for a suspect's arrest.

Montejano's mother, Carla Hernandez, who lives in California, said in an interview she had received a call Monday from her son's father, who told her Montejano was dead. Her son had sent a photo to her Sunday night of him and her young grandson. It was the last known picture of her son alive, she said.

Online court records show Montejano lived in a mobile home park off Cerrillos Road and shared custody of his son with a woman who lives on Camino Alhambra.

Santa Fe police, including the department's Crime Scene Unit, taped off an area around a red mobile home and a silver Jeep Wrangler on Camino Alhambra on Monday as they conducted an investigation into the shooting.

Montejano's mother said he drove a Jeep Wrangler similar to the one that was parked at the residence.

Hernandez said her son had experienced "trouble with the law," but she believed he was "trying to get his life back on track."

"My son was a caring person," Hernandez said. "He had his struggles, but he was trying — I know that he was trying. He really loved his son."

The child was not present at the scene of the crime, she added.

Hernandez said Montejano was born in San Bernardino, Calif., the first of her four children. He had lived in Santa Fe for about 10 years, she said, working at both Arte Tlaxcalteca, a Mexican folk art store, and at an Allsup's convenience store.

He had a strong faith loved the song "Sobre todo Dios tiene el control," she said.

"I love my son very, very much," Hernandez said. "I do have faith justice is going to be made for my son. I had a lot of dreams for him. We were going to pay out all his debts, get a new car, and he wanted to get back on his feet and be a good father and a good man for society."

The incident comes amid a string of recent gun violence in the city.

Shots were fired at a graduation party late Saturday in the city's midtown area when a verbal altercation among teens and young adults escalated to physical violence. Police said no one at the party was injured by gunshots.

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near Franklin Miles Park. Police said he was taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police ask members of the community who have any information on Montejano's death or who witnessed the shooting to contact Detective Sgt. Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.