Police identify several suspects in Crown Center shooting, investigation continues

Kansas City police have identified several suspects and are still investigating following the Crown Center shooting that wounded six people.

As of Thursday, just over a week after the Jan. 17 shooting, detectives are continuing to gather evidence in the hopes of pursuing charges against multiple suspects in the shooting, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a police spokesperson.

KCPD did not provide an exact number of suspects in its most recent update on the investigation.

Victims of the shooting all sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to police. The victims ranged in ages from late teens, early 20s and one at least 50 years old.

In their preliminary investigation, police said the shooting broke out after an argument between two groups described as “youths.”

Police later determined that an employee working security at Crown Center and a bystander fired weapons in response to initial gunfire, though weapons are not permitted on the premises.

A week after the incident, no charges have yet been filed.

Frequent visitors of Crown Center and businesses in the mall have been recouping after the incident broke out a week ago. The mall is known as a popular spot for locals and visitors, with shopping, dining and family-friendly activities.

Mall tenants and the public alike have openly criticized the facility’s management for little communication following the incident.