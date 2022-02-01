Police identify shooter in last week’s armed robbery at Port Royal gas station

The shooter in last week’s armed robbery at a Parker’s gas station in Port Royal has been identified and linked to another armed robbery in the area, police said Tuesday.

Shykeim Raykawan Wright, 25, of Beaufort County, is wanted by the Port Royal Police Department in the shooting, according to a press release. Warrants issued for Wright’s arrest include attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Shykeim Wright also has been linked to and is being named as a suspect in last Monday’s robbery at the Dollar General on Ribaut Road, and warrants are forthcoming for those crimes,” police said in the press release.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, officers from the Port Royal Police Department, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort Police Department were dispatched to the Parker’s on Ribaut Road in Port Royal, according to a statement released from the Port Royal Police Department at the time. Police found that the clerk at the gas station convenience store had been shot multiple times and that the shooter had taken off on foot in the direction of the city of Beaufort before police arrived. The clerk was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Two days earlier, on Monday, Jan. 24, at a Dollar General on Ribaut Road, a man held two store employees at gunpoint after asking them to help him find the right size baby diapers. When an employee rang the man up at the check-out, he demanded the money from both registers. The man was armed with a black Glock handgun and took off with over $300 in cash, police said.

An $11,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the shooting, according to the Port Royal Police Department’s Facebook page.

Wright is considered armed and dangerous, police warn.

If anyone has information regarding Wright’s whereabouts, they may call the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777, the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.