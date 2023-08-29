Police identify slain South Side woman and man who allegedly called to report he killed her

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a South Side woman at her home by a man who allegedly later called Powell police from a Sheetz gas station to report he had killed the woman, whom he identified as his wife.

Columbus police homicide detectives have identified a woman who was stabbed to death Tuesday morning on the city's South Side, and the man who later called police from a gas station in Powell to report he had killed his wife.

Shannon Hiott, 29, was found unresponsive at her home after a 6:05 a.m. call about a possibly dead person at the residence in the 1400 block of Berkeley Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Upon arriving, officers found Hiott, who was pronounced dead by medics at 6:18 a.m.

Chance Donohoe, 26, had apparently called Powell police from a Sheetz gas station a short time later Tuesday morning and allegedly admitted he had killed his wife, according to Columbus police homicide detectives.

Donohoe turned himself into officers. He was charged with murder and taken to the Franklin County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, detectives said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

