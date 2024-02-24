Police identify St. Louis break-in suspect killed in shooting

ST. LOUIS – Authorities have identified a man who allegedly broke into St. Louis’ Tuscan Lodge before an occupant shot him to death.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the break-in suspect fatally shot as 48-year-old Geanard Howard.

The break-in and shooting happened early Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. at the Tuscan Masonic Temple, which is located in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the 5000 block of Westminster Place.

Missing Virginia college student last spotted at Missouri restaurant

According to a SLMPD crime summary report released Saturday, one occupant in the building woke up to the building’s burglar alarm. The occupant armed himself and searched around the building.

At some point, the break-in suspect reportedly confronted the occupant, who responded by firing shots. The suspect was shot and later pronounced deceased.

SLMPD continues to investigate the incident. If you have any additional information relevant to this investigation, contact St. Louis police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

NOTE: Video attached to this story is from FOX 2’s Feb. 21 report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.