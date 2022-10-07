Police identify suspect and 2 victims killed in Las Vegas stabbing

A man who police said used “a large kitchen knife” to kill two people and injure six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday has been identified and charged with murder.

“The suspect in [Thursday’s] stabbings on Las Vegas Boulevard has been identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement shared on Twitter late Thursday night.

“He has been booked into [Clark County Detention Center] on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon,” the statement added.

A total of eight victims were targeted in the apparently unprovoked attack in front of a casino on South Las Vegas Blvd., police said.

Authorities say that Barrios, who’s not believed to be a Las Vegas resident, attacked his first victim just before noon on the sidewalk in front of the Wynn and Encore hotels.

He then continued moving south, stabbing additional victims.

The two victims killed in the shocking incident were Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Allan Hallett, 47, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Both of them were residents of Las Vegas.

The names of the other six victims — three of whom are said to be in critical condition — have not been released.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive, but Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said in a statement that “this was an isolated incident” and that “all evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.”

DiGiovanni’s older brother, Gage DiGiovanni, confirmed on Facebook late Thursday night that his “amazing little sister” had died in the “horrific random stabbing of 8 people in Las Vegas today.”

Sharing a happy picture of the siblings, Gage asked for prayers for their family and his sister’s husband.

“We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours,” he wrote.

