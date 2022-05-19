Police identify suspect accused of shooting at Orlando officers during traffic stop

Orlando police have identified the man they say fired at deputies during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Police said Carlos Roberts Jr., 28, shot at two Orlando police officers when they tried to pull him over for passing their unmarked car at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

Police Chief Orlando Rolón said the officers returned fire and the driver fled the scene near Mercy Drive and WD Judge Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Neither of the officers was injured. Police said Roberts Jr. fled the scene and crashed his car not far from the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

As of Thursday, police said Roberts Jr. is in stable condition.

Officers said Roberts Jr. is charged with one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated; two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm; and five counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

