Police identify suspect who allegedly opened fire in Gwinnett Co. mall

The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the man accused of opening fire at Sugarloaf Mills Mall last month.

Gwinnett County police said it was around 7 p.m. on Aug. 5 when 20-year-old Ethan Dumas started firing shots in the mall.

Hundreds of people ran for their lives.

Once shoppers heard shots, everyone ran, hid, and feared the worst.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police described Dumas as being five feet, 11 inches and weighing about 170 pounds.

Although police shared a picture of him with dreadlocks, they said he no longer has them.

Anyone who has any information on Dumas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770.513.5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477.

Dumas is being charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm and reckless conduct.

