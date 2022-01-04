Police identify suspect who allegedly stabbed K-9 before being shot by officers

A suspect who stabbed a law-enforcement dog before being shot by Fresno police officers was identified Monday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Gabriel Mata of Fresno, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

Mata was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after the shooting and was in critical condition.

According to Botti, Fresno police were in the area of American and Maple avenues just before 5 p.m. Sunday to pick up Mata, who was wanted for multiple felonies, including acts of violence and weapon charges. Botti confirmed that Mata was a suspect in a standoff with Fresno police in Tower District on Saturday New Year’s Day.

As officers on Sunday made contact with Mata, an altercation occurred and he fled the area. Officers then called in a sheriff K-9 officer to help in the chase.

As Mata fled, he was later encountered by the sheriff’s dog. The suspect stabbed the K-9 multiple times with a knife, Botti said. Moments later, the suspect was shot by Fresno police officers.

Botti on Monday said the K-9, Cyra, is recovering at home.

Mata was electronically booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of domestic violence. Botti said that sheriff’s detectives are still investigating what other charges that Mata will face.