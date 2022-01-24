Update: Police identify suspect arrested in shooting incident near Fresno High School

Fresno police Monday identified the suspect involved in a shooting in the Fresno High area over the weekend.

The incident took place near Princeton and Van Ness avenues about 11:40 a.m. Saturday. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Lt. Bill Dooley identified the alleged gunman as Angel Ebanez, 21.

According to the intended victim, Ebanez pointed a handgun at him and fired two rounds. Ebanez and three others were detained and Ebanez was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The other three and Ebanez were stopped as they tried to leave a home in the area in a car. The other three were not charged.

Bail for Ebanez was set at $100,000.