Police identify suspect in Austin child abduction, ask for community's help

Austin police have identified a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in southwest Austin on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said Tucker's mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, is suspected of taking the child, who was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday wearing teal pajamas with a mermaid design on the shirt.

On Wednesday, Amber Alerts in the Austin area stated Tucker's location remained unknown and there is an immediate danger for the health and wellbeing of the girl, who is described as white, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Skelton, who has black hair and green eyes, creates an "immediate cause for concern," Austin police said. She was last seen wearing a red dress and a black sleeveless shirt, she is 5'4 and weighs 140 pounds, according to authorities.

Tucker was taken from the 4700 block of White Elm Court in southwest Austin, just north of William Cannon Drive and south of U.S. 290. Under the state's legal custody, Tucker was living with relatives, authorities said.

The Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit is asking any with information about Tucker's abduction to call 911 or the unit directly at 512-974-5250.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police identify suspect in 1-year-old child's abduction in Austin