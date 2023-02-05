Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center

Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.

Gainesville police said two men were shot on Jan. 30 in the parking lot of Village Shoppes at Gainesville off Dawsonville Highway.

The two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Through their investigation, Gainesville detectives obtained a search warrant for Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42. Martinez is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities say this was not a random attack, as the victims had a connection to Martinez.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Officials believe Martinez is on the run and has left the area.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts can submit a tip here.

