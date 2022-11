Reuters

Hebe de Bonafini, the iconic co-founder of Argentina's Mothers of Plaza de Mayo and a staunch fighter against the human rights violations committed during the country's military dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 93. Bonafini became one of Argentina's most famous human rights activists when she and 13 other women began searching for their children who were kidnapped by security forces during the dictatorship. Since their first protest on April 30, 1977, the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, a group identified by the white scarves they wore during weekly marches in capital Buenos Aires, played a crucial role in defending human rights in the country.