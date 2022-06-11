Police identify suspect in Duquesne shooting, arrest warrant issued

Police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for a shooting that left a woman in the hospital.

Allegheny County police believe that 28-year-old Deandre Hawkins from McKeesport is the person behind the shooting.

Allegheny County police said that a woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm on Saturday at around 4:15 a.m. Officers said they found evidence to the shooting at the intersection of Viola Avenue and South Fifth Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman shot multiple times after street fight in Duquesne

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hawkins, but police are currently unaware of his location.

Officers said that Hawkins is potentially armed and dangerous.

TRENDING NOW:

Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, victim identified At least 1 killed in late-night crash in Greensburg Woman shot multiple times after street fight in Duquesne VIDEO: Mayor Ed Gainey reveals new plan to curb violence on Pittsburgh’s South Side DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts







