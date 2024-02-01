Police identify suspect in fatal shooting at Arroyo Grande apartment complex

Content warning: This story mentions suicide.

Arroyo Grande police have identified the deceased suspect in a fatal shooting at a senior living apartment complex on Wednesday as David Falcon.

Police said Falcon, 66 and a resident of the Cortina D’Arroyo Grande Apartments at 241 N. Courtland St., is suspected of shooting a person in the complex on Wednesday afternoon. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Arroyo Grande Police Department Cmdr. Dave Culver said police received a 911 call at 3:05 p.m., for shots fired near the complex manager’s office.

Officers who responded to the scene “found a victim that was deceased as a result of the gunfire,” Culver said Wednesday night.

Police identified Falcon as the suspect and determined he was barricaded in his apartment at the complex, according to a department news release on Thursday morning. Police evacuated adjacent apartments as a precautionary measure as a standoff ensued.

Courtland Street was also closed between Grand and Brighton avenues due to the law enforcement response.

Arroyo Grande Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks, Santa Maria Police Department and other agencies were at the scene of a shooting on Courtland Street on Jan. 31, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Suspect found dead after hours-long standoff

According to Culver, police spent some time attempting to convince Falcon to peacefully exit the barricaded apartment, but at some point he cut off communication with the negotiator.

When communication stopped, police said In the new release Thursday, a “single gunshot was heard by officers staged outside the suspect’s apartment door.”

Around 6 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County regional SWAT team attempted to make contact with Falcon in his apartment. Soon after at around 6:25 p.m., popping noises and glass breaking could be heard in the area of the standoff, as well as shouted instructions from negotiators.

Culver said once SWAT was able to enter the apartment, they found the man dead from an apparent “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A SWAT vehicle sits outside the Cortina D’Arroyo Grande Apartments at 241 N. Courtland St. in Arroyo Grande after two people died in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“We really don’t know the circumstances that led up to this event,” Culver said Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Arroyo Grande police Cmdr. Zak Ayala told The Tribune that “the motive is still being vetted at this time.”

“But indications are that the person killed was his only intended victim,” Ayala said.

The name of the victim was not being released pending notification to next of kin, police said Thursday.

“The Arroyo Grande Police Department expresses deep sorrow for the loss of life in this tragic event, extending our condolences to the families and loved ones affected,” the department said in the release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

An officer with a rifle stands outside the Cortina D’Arroyo Grande Apartments at 241 N. Courtland St. in Arroyo Grande after one person was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2024. The county SWAT team was negotiating with a suspect who had barricade himself inside his apartment, police said.