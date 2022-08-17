Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of 51-year-old near downtown Raleigh

Raleigh Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man earlier this month east of downtown Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department detectives are investigating the homicide of Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, who was found Aug. 7 at 1:58 a.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Rojo was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.

Willie George Jones, 42, has been named as a suspect, police said in a news release. They did not identify what he is charged with, or whether he’s in custody.

Jones has been previously arrested several times on charges that include domestic violence, drug possession, assaulting a detention officer and assault on a female, according to the City County Bureau of Identification.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org to report information relevant to the case. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.