Police identify suspect fatally shot by officers in Hilo as Michigan man

Jun. 24—The Hawaii Police Department has identified a man police shot and killed in Hilo on Friday as Daniel Buckingham, a 31-year-old man from Michigan who may have been homeless.

The police department said Buckingham, originally from Ann Arbor, Mich., had lived on Hawaii island for about a year and a half, but reported that he had no permanent address.

Buckingham is the suspect in a that took place on Friday morning. The Hawaii Police Department said officers arrived on the scene and the suspect, who had a "pocket knife and a much larger knife, " allegedly attacked and injured one of the responding officers.

Two of the responding officers then shot and killed the suspect. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, several of which were fatal, according to a pathologist report.

The injured officer was treated for a laceration to his arm.

Police are still investigating the attempted first-degree murder case.