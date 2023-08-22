Police identify suspect in Lacey homicide

Police arrived at the 5500 Block of Chelan Lane after getting reports of gunshots on Monday at 8:52 a.m.

Officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot several times. They tried to save his life but the man died as medics arrived.

Police say that they have identified a 42-year-old male suspect named Scott Matthew Brodrick. Brodrick is almost 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a Gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with the Washington License ASG4385.

Police say that Brodrick is armed and dangerous so if you see him, do not approach him and instead Call 911.



