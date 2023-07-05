Police identify suspect in Naples shooting

Jul. 5—Police have identified a suspect in Tuesday evening's shooting on the crowded Naples Causeway, shortly before the town was scheduled to begin its Fourth of July fireworks.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help finding Alexander Goodwin, 18, of Bridgton, who they believe shot a teen just after 7 p.m. and then fled the scene.

Police have only identified the victim as a "juvenile male." He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bridgton Hospital and then to Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight helicopter, according to a news release Tuesday night.

The shooting closed U.S. Route 302 and the fireworks show was cancelled.

Police asked the public to share any information about Goodwin's location but warned people not to approach him. They described Goodwin as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and blonde hair. The Sebago Fire Department, in a Facebook post Tuesday night, warned he may be armed with a 9-millimeter handgun.

This story will be updated.