Police identify suspect in NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday.

On Thursday, November 16, OKCPD responded to a residence near NW 160th and Macarthur around 4 p.m. regarding a shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: OKCPD investigating deadly shooting in NW OKC

Upon arrival, officers discovered two people shot inside. The victim had been hit multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect, 58-year-old Roy Paul Joseph Jr., was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say it looks like Joseph Jr. went to the home and entered. Once inside, gunfire was exchanged between he and the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

