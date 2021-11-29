Cincinnati police say an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in Friday evening's shooting at the IHOP restaurant in Oakley.

Prior to the shooting, the victim, an employee at the restaurant, had engaged in an argument with another server during their shift which later became physical, police said.

As a result of the fight, police say, Terrance Jones came to the restaurant to confront the victim, according to a news release. Jones fired shots at the victim while he chased him behind the building.

Officers responded around 7:46 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the IHOP located on 3222 Geier Drive, officials said.

The first officer on scene heard gunshots and observed a vehicle speeding away. The officer pursued the vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, officials said.

Police say the victim, who's only been identified as an adult male, was inside the vehicle at the time suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify suspect in Oakley IHOP shooting