Update: Police identify suspect in road rage shooting, say he had 2-year-old in car

Mar. 15—Update: A Lula man has been charged with shooting two people in a road rage incident Wednesday morning on Ga. 365, Gainesville police said.

Steven Dallas Cooper, 26, faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and aggravated assault.

Cooper is accused of shooting a man and a woman around 8:30 a.m. at an intersection of Ga. 365 next to the J. A. Walters YMCA in Gainesville.

Police said Cooper had a two-year-old child in the car. He remains in the Hall County Jail.

Police said Cooper fired multiple shots, hitting Micheal Charles Gabriel and Paula Blackwell, 65, who was "caught in the crossfire," Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

Blackwell is in critical condition at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. After being shot, Gabriel traveled south onto Jesse Jewell Parkway, stopped and called the police. He was transported to NGMC and later released with minor injuries.

