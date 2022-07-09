Police identify suspect in robberies in Astoria

Jul. 8—A suspect has been identified in two recent robberies in Astoria.

Astoria police say Donald Lee Sparling, 68, is wanted for a robbery that occurred at Wauna Federal Credit Union in Astoria on Friday morning and for a similar robbery at Lewis & Clark Bank on Commercial Street on June 30.

Astoria police said that, during the Wauna robbery, Sparling wore a black baseball cap with a logo, sunglasses with blue polarization, a puffy orange jacket and black cargo pants.

Witnesses saw Sparling head eastbound on foot toward Ticor Title on Bond Street after the robbery, police said.

In both incidents, Sparling allegedly presented a note to a teller and left with money. Police have not disclosed the amount stolen from either location.

Police ask anyone who sees Sparling to call 911, or call the department at 503-325-4411.

People are advised not to approach him.