HOLLAND TWP. — Police have identified the suspect in an armed robbery at Ryke's Bakery in Holland Township on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The suspect is Michael Ross, 60, of Holland. He was officially charged and arraigned via video in the 58th District Court by Judge Juanita Bocanegra. Ross has been charged with armed robbery, felony firearm and habitual offender (fourth offense).

Bond was denied. Ross remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail, and the case remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from OCSO were dispatched to Ryke's Bakery on Chicago Drive on Tuesday morning, after receiving reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, they learned the bakery had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives continued their investigation throughout the day, assisted by members of the Holland Department of Public Safety. They were able to identify the suspect and made contact with him shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody without incident near his home.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Police identify suspect in Ryke's Bakery armed robbery