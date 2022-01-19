Police identify suspect in stabbing death of student, 24, at LA furniture store

Police have identified a suspect in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Los Angeles student Brianna Kupfer, who was killed while working at a furniture store Thursday.

Kupfer was found dead on Jan. 13 at the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue, where she was working alone, police said.

She was discovered lying on the ground covered in blood by a customer who entered the shop and called police around 1:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives determined that a suspect attacked her with a knife and fled the scene through the back door, officials said.

Police identified Shawn Laval Smith, 31, as the suspect on Tuesday, sharing his photo and surveillance footage of him shopping at a 7/11 store just 30 minutes after Kupfer's death.

In the footage, he's seen wearing all black, carrying a backpack and wearing sunglasses.

Police believe the suspect is homeless.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen do not approach, call 911," the LAPD said.

Officials said in the release that he "was not known to the victim and was a random walk-in to the store."

LAPD lieutenant John Radtke said at a Tuesday press conference that Kupfer sent a text to a friend around 1:36 p.m., before she was attacked, saying someone was in the store giving her "a bad vibe." That person didn't immediately see the text.

"This appears to be a random act. There was nothing taken and no other suggestion of any other crime," Radtke said.

After the attack, the suspect "walked for miles, both north, south, east and west throughout this neighborhood," Radtke said.

"Someone out here knows this man… you need to come forward," he added.

Kupfer, a Pacific Palisades resident, was a student enrolled in the University of California, Los Angeles' extension program, where she was taking courses in design, a spokesperson for UCLA told NBC News.

Story continues

Her father, Todd Kupfer, said on the "TODAY" show Wednesday, "She was 24, just coming into her own.

"It's just not right. We have to put a stop to this," he said.

So far, more than $250,000 in reward money has been raised from officials and community donations.

City Council member Paul Koretz said at the Tuesday press conference that he made a motion for the city to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case. Meanwhile, locals have donated more than $200,000 to the cause.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).