Police identify suspect, two of the victims shot in Dallas triple homicide

Dallas police have identified a murder suspect and two victims in Friday’s shooting in an apartment complex parking lot that killed three people and wounded two, officials said.

The suspect, 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman, is still at large as of Tuesday. According to police, he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Two men and one woman were shot to death early Friday in the back parking lot of the Landmark on the Valley Apartments in the 8500 block of Lazy Acre Circle in Dallas.

Police have identified the woman as 29-year-old Queidin Flores and one of the men as 22-year-old Stanley Chachagua. The other victim who was killed will be identified pending family notification, police said.

Two other men were wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital, one in critical and the other in stable condition, according to Dallas police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934.