Police identify suspect via unexpected Segway

Sep. 17—In an unexpected segue, a two-wheeled personal transport device proved key to identifying a man accused by Meadville Police Department of abandoning his car and fleeing a traffic stop on foot this summer.

A 27-year-old Meadville man will head to trial on various drug and driving charges and a felony charge that he fled as police attempted a traffic stop during an incident in late July.

Juan Markel Moore, who resides in the 500 block of Willow Street, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.

Meadville city police allege that Moore committed several traffic violations in the area of Chestnut and Grove streets at about 12:23 a.m. July 27.

When Moore pulled his vehicle into a driveway in the 500 block of Chestnut Street, police followed, activating their lights and initiating a traffic stop. When an officer approached the vehicle, the driver was gone. Inside the car, however, was an electric Segway device, the self-balancing vehicle featuring side-by-side wheels on either side of a platform riders use to stand on.

The officer had previously seen Moore riding the device, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Other officers in the area soon detained Moore, who refused a blood test and was in possession of methamphetamine, a scale and baggies, according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

Moore faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and flight to avoid apprehension. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI: controlled substance, fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Moore with five additional summary traffic violations.

Moore remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.