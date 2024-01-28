Police identify suspect, victim in Northeast Austin fatal stabbing

Police have identified the suspect in a multi-victim stabbing that occurred in a quiet, residential Northeast Austin neighborhood and resulted in the death of one woman last weekend.

An individual at the residence at 12310 Uttimer Lane reported shortly after midnight on Jan. 21 that a person had been stabbed multiple times and “was bleeding a lot," according to an Austin Police Department news release. The caller said the assailant was still inside the home with a female victim.

Upon arrival at the scene, police encountered a group of people outside the residence shortly after 12:30 a.m. One person in the crowd had multiple stab wounds.

According to the release, police heard screaming from inside the home and decided to enter the home to deescalate the situation. Upon entering the home at 12:37 a.m., officers found the suspect, Jose Reynaldo Martinez-Argueta, 26, holding a woman hostage with multiple stab wounds. Three officers shot Martinez-Argueta, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

After shooting Martinez-Argueta, officers found more people inside the home, including three children, who were unharmed.

Police located the final victim, Maryuri Leticia Reconco-Moncada, a 30-year-old woman, inside a bedroom in the residence. Life-saving measures proved unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m.

Martinez-Argueta is being held at the Travis County Jail and has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with bonds totaling more than $3 million, according to inmate records.

Investigators have determined that Martinez-Argueta and Reconco-Moncada were in a relationship and that he stabbed her to death as a result of a fight. The connection to the two unidentified victims was not immediately clear, but police confirmed they also suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Their current conditions are unknown. Police could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday on the victims' conditions.

Neighbors along Uttimer Lane told the American-Statesman they had minimal interactions with the residents of the home, citing cultural and language barriers. They did not know how many people lived at the home, saying they frequently saw multiple vehicles parked outside.

Several neighbors said the home was often used for parties and social gatherings and that the home had recently fallen into a state of disrepair, the children's toys alongside discarded mattresses on the front yard.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police identify suspect in fatal Northeast Austin stabbing