Gunman charged with killing protester in Portland, Oregon

ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
·3 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 43-year-old man confronted protesters against police violence in a Portland, Oregon, park, told them to leave and then drew a pistol and opened fire, killing a woman and wounding four other people, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The description by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota of the Saturday night shooting was the first detailed official account of the bloodshed. It came as Oregon's biggest city is experiencing a sharp rise in gun violence and after Portland was an epicenter in Black Lives Matter protests.

Benjamin Smith “approached the demonstration and confronted several of its participants, yelling at them and demanding they leave the area,” Mota said in an affidavit, citing videos shot at the scene. After several protesters told him to leave them alone and go home, Smith said they should “make” him leave and approached a person aggressively, who pushed Smith back.

Moments, later Smith drew his gun, Mota said.

Brandy “June” Knightly, 60, was shot in the head at close range and died on the scene, Mota said. Smith stopped shooting only when someone fired back, striking him in the hip area, Mota said.

Smith is in critical condition in a hospital under police guard. Smith was charged Tuesday by District Attorney Mike Schmidt with murder in the second degree with a firearm, four counts of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm and assault.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Knightly was remembered Tuesday as a woman who stood up for others.

“As a community this is deeply wounding and distressing," Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said "June was part of a group of unarmed women peacekeepers who supported racial justice demonstrations and engaged in compassionate work with the homeless.”

One of the wounded was shot in the neck and is paralyzed from the neck down, Mota said. Two people were shot multiple times, including one of them in the abdomen, and the fourth wounded person was shot in the arm.

Smith's roommate, Kristine Christenson, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Smith often criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 mask requirement, crime in the neighborhood and homeless people living near the park by their apartment.

Knightly's friend Kathleen Saadat told the The Oregonian/OregonLive that Knightly was dedicated to acting on her values of justice and fairness.

“She was a warm, giving and kind person who spent time trying to think of things she could do to make the world better and to make herself better in the world,” Saadat said.

Knightly’s wife, Katherine Knapp, said Knightly first got involved in racial justice protests after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020.

Social media flyers show that at the same time as the shooting, a march was planned for Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis.

Portland saw months of nightly protests in 2020 that often spiraled into violence following the murder by police of Floyd in Minneapolis. Portland became the center of the movement to defund the police, but the sustained protests in the city have largely faded away.

The city is now dealing with a plague of gun violence.

Last year was marked by record-high gun violence in Portland. Police and city officials say the increase in violence, which disproportionally affected Portland’s Black community, was fueled by gang-related arguments, drug deals gone wrong and disputes among homeless people. The situation was exacerbated by the pandemic, economic hardships and mental health crises.

Portland recorded 90 homicides in 2021, shattering the city’s previous high of 66, set more than three decades ago.

____

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect charged in deadly shooting of protesters in Portland, Oregon; victim identified

    Police identified the shooter as Benjamin Smith, 43. He remained hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday, according to authorities.

  • UCLA community put on alert over white supremacist rally flyer that praised Atlanta spa shooter

    University of California, Los Angeles community members were put on high alert after the Asian American Studies Center (AASC) received a letter saying a white supremacist rally would be held on campus on Feb. 14. The flyer, sent to AASC through mail on Feb. 9, reportedly contained xenophobic remarks, slurs and derogatory terms targeting the Asian American, Black and LGBTQ plus communities, the Daily Bruin reported. The flyer also contained anti-Asian and sexist slurs to accompany an image and praise of Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man who killed eight people, including six Asian women, during the Atlanta spa shootings in March 2021.

  • Two years after Ahmaud Arbery's murder, Glynn County's new police chief strives to rebuild trust

    Two years ago today Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging down a suburban Brunswick street. His death resonated nationwide after a video of the murder went viral months later. Driving the news: In Arbery’s native Glynn County, the effects of his death are still reverberating and translating into substantive change within the county’s law enforcement and judicial system. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Much scrutiny has landed on the county pol

  • Britain mistakenly puts Russian central bank's address on sanctions list

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday mistakenly assigned the address of the Russian central bank to a privately held bank with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin that was the target of sanctions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson slapped sanctions on five private banks including Bank Rossiya, which the government said was "privately owned by elite Russian billionaires with direct links to Putin", but spared Russia's largest state banks for now. The government mistakenly listed Bank Rossiya's address as "Neglinnaya, 12, Moscow, 107016, Russia" which is the address of Russia's central bank, known in Russian as "Bank Rossiya."

  • Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Oregon racial justice protest

    An Oregon man accused of killing one person and injuring five after opening fire on demonstrators in Portland was charged Tuesday with murder and other crimes, authorities said.

  • 2 deputies jailed in shooting death of Louisiana man

    Two Louisiana sheriff's deputies face manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of an unarmed man during a tense confrontation near New Orleans last week, a use of deadly force that the sheriff said was unjustified. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told news outlets Sunday that he believes Deputies Isaac Hughes, 29, and Johnathan Louis, 35, feared for their lives when they fired at Daniel Vallee as he sat in an SUV on Feb. 16. Lopinto said the two were among officers responding to a complaint about noise outside a known crack house in the Marrero community when they encountered Vallee sitting in the SUV.

  • Black Lives Matter Kicked Off Amazon Charity Platform

    Amazon’s charity platform AmazonSmile has suspended Black Lives Matter Tuesday for failing to meet eligibility requirements because of their financial disputes with some states, per a Washington Examiner investigation. BLM reported by the end of summer 2020 that they had raised $60 million. However, states have threatened to take legal action against the organization because they didn’t indicate where their donations went to by the end of summer 2020.

  • Canada's Justin Trudeau wins parliamentary approval for emergency powers declaration

    Canada's Justin Trudeau wins parliamentary approval for emergency powers declaration

  • Victim's mother accuses judge of being swayed by 'white woman tears' in lenient sentencing of Kim Potter

    A district judge, who sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright last April, has been accused by the victim’s mother of being swayed by “white woman tears.” Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu, who is Asian American, delivered the sentence on Friday after what Wright’s mother, Katie, described as a “coached” performance by Potter. Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in December.

  • Missouri senator protests punishment for wearing overalls

    A Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls on the Senate floor blocked any work from getting done Tuesday in protest. Republican Sen. Mike Moon, a candidate for U.S. Congress who once videotaped himself gutting a chicken to make a political point, filibustered to stop even administrative tasks from moving forward. Moon read a book on prisoners of war before the Senate adjourned for the day without taking action.

  • Trump's glitchy new Truth Social is the App Store's top social networking app

    Trump's glitchy new Truth Social is the App Store's top social networking app

  • Psaki Says Americans Should Expect Higher Gas Prices following Sanctions

    Psaki reiterated that penalizing Russia is about standing up for our principles, not will be painless for Americans.

  • Man pleads not guilty after he's accused of pulling up on his bicycle and shooting an Oconto man

    The Algoma man also face charges in two cases in Kewaunee County and one case in Brown County.

  • A risk modeling firm estimates last week's German cargo ship fire destroyed more than $400 million in luxury cars

    The London-based firm said in an email they believed Volkswagen is facing around $155 million in losses.

  • Chinese student loses NFT worth $548,000 after clicking on a scam link

    A senior at Shanghai’s Tongji University, Niq Chen, had a valuable NFT worth about $548,000 stolen after falling for a phishing scam. According to South China Morning Post, Chen went “all in” buying non-fungible tokens (NFT) before recently losing about half of his assets to a phishing scam. The stolen NFT was bought from the Doodles collective NFT project and was worth $548,000.

  • Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

    Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19? “ Herd immunity is an elusive concept and doesn’t apply to coronavirus,” says Dr. Don Milton at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Herd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection.

  • Marijuana testing for truck drivers is becoming a leading cause of the growing national trucker shortage, expert says

    As of December, more than 60,000 truckers have been temporarily taken off the road for testing positive for marijuana use, according to federal data.

  • Hong Kong mandates all 7.5 million of its residents be triple tested for COVID in March

    Responding to Hong Kong’s newest surge of cases, mostly due to the Omicron variant, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has mandated all 7.4 million of its residents to undergo COVID testing. Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, Hong Kong’s officials have implemented some of the world’s strictest measures to contain the spread of the virus, including bans on flights, gatherings of more than two people, and school and business closures. With the Omicron variant, Hong Kong has hit a record-breaking number of cases that has overwhelmed hospitals, test sites and quarantine facilities.

  • Asian couple robbed at gunpoint in daytime attack in Oakland's Little Saigon

    An Asian couple fell victim to a violent robbery in Oakland’s Little Saigon on Feb. 16. The incident, which was captured by CCTV, occurred outside a business near Ninth Avenue and International Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m.

  • Abolition newspaper revived for nation grappling with racism

    America’s first newspaper dedicated to advocating for the end of slavery is being resurrected and reimagined more than two centuries later as the nation continues to grapple with its legacy of racism. The revived version of The Emancipator is a joint effort by Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team that’s expected to launch in the coming months. Deborah Douglas and Amber Payne, co-editors-in-chief of the new online publication, say it will feature written and video opinion pieces, multimedia series, virtual talks and other content by respected scholars and seasoned journalists.